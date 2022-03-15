Lilburn officials are taking aim at CSX over gridlock that is plaguing the city, accusing the railroad company of not adequately notifying officials about when planned maintenance work, that has closed several railroad crossings, would begin.
The city said CSX has closed every crossing in Lilburn at the same time, forcing drivers to take a limited number of detours. That in turn is leading to traffic backups that city officials are calling a “traffic apocalypse” and a “boondoggle” that is the result of a “lack of communication and one-sided decision-making.”
“Yesterday, we had an 83-year-old woman call us, in tears, because she was afraid she was going to get lost in the detours,” Police Chief Bruce Hedley said. “Her strife, and the frustrations of so many others, could have been avoided had there been more cooperation and partnership with the railroad.”
Lilburn officials said they had been told maintenance work would be done on crossings at some point in March, but claimed CSX did not provide them with details about when it would begin until Monday — which is the same day it began. Hedley had also recommended CSX stagger the closings to reduce traffic issues, but the city claimed he got no response from the railroad.
The city reached out to CSX to get an explanation for what happened, and got a response from CSX Media Relations Manager Sheriee S. Bowman.
“CSX strives to be a good neighbor in the communities where we operate,” Bowman wrote in an email. “We apologize to the City of Lilburn for any inconveniences caused to motorists as a result of our crossing maintenance program.”
City officials are pledging to take steps to prevent such an incident from happening again in the future, however.
“This was a CSX decision, square and simple,” City Manager Bill Johnsa said. “Your city leaders would never take such a drastic measure or agree to the ridiculous closure of all railroad crossings at the same time.
“Going forward, we expect and demand greater communication, collaboration and coordination with CSX. Please rest assured the City of Lilburn will do its part to negate even the slightest possibility of this occurring again. Let’s ensure that this is the last ‘traffic apocalypse’ due to railroad maintenance. It’s vital for the safety of our residents, visitors and other motorists who use our roadways.”
