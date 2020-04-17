As entrances to the world go, one baby born in Lilburn this past week certainly had a memorable one that's drawing praise for some of the city's police officers.
Lilburn police said a woman was taking her pregnant daughter, who was in labor, to the hospital on Monday when the vehicle they were in was involved in an accident on Lawrenceville Highway. Daily Post news partner FOX 5 Atlanta identified the driver as Krystal Jones and the pregnant woman as Crystan Graham.
The accident was described by the news station as happening at the entrance to the BAPS Hindu Temple.
"A vehicle had hit a power pole and then crashed in to a brick wall and a fence, before eventually coming to a stop," police said in a statement to the Daily Post.
Now, here's the memorable part: the baby was delivered "during the course of the wreck," according to police.
And, now comes the part that is drawing praise for police officers who responded to the scene.
Officers Daniel Bride and Cepeda Huff came across the accident and found two adults and one child outside the car. FOX 5 said Sgt. Matt Madden arrived about a minute after Bride and Huff.
The baby, however? It couldn't be found after the crash.
“We thought the baby might have gone out the window because there was so much debris in the back,” Bride told FOX 5. “Our concern was whether the baby got tossed into the backseat or got tossed through the window.”
Bride and Huff searched the wrecked car and found the baby girl alive under one of the vehicle's back seats. Huff then removed her from the vehicle.
“There is like a small little drop-off under the seat,” Huff told FOX 5. "And that’s where the baby laid right into a little pocket. And that’s where I found her.”
The officers handed the baby off to to EMS personnel who had responded to the accident.
The EMS workers, in turn, rushed the newborn to Northside Hospital-Gwinnett, where police said it is in stable condition in a neonatal ICU unit.
"I'm very proud of our officers," Lilburn Police Chief Bruce Hedley said in a statement to the Daily Post. "Their quick thinking and teamwork helped save the life of this newborn."
