Lilburn leaders recently gave the OK for work to move ahead on a new place for residents to have fun, and get wet, to be built in the city’s Old Town neighborhood.
Funding was approved earlier this month for the construction of a splash pad next to the new Calvin Fitchett Pavilion at City Park. The plan is for both the splash pad and the pavilion to open at the same time this summer.
The splash pad is expected to cost $195,015 and it is being purchased from Aquatix by Landscape Structures.
“We are excited for the positive impact that both the splash pad and new pavilion will have in the Lilburn community,” city officials said in a an announcement. “Lilburn City Park has always been a gathering spot for individuals and families, and these new public amenities will add even more excitement and ways to enjoy time together at the park.”
A splash pad is something that city officials have wanted for awhile. Officials said it was the top response from residents in a 2015 park planning survey to a question about what City Park was missing.
The splash pad is intended to include call backs to city history, including buckets that pour water — a reference to the “Bucket Brigade” who helped save the town from being completely destroyed during a massive fire in 1920 — as well as features designed to resemble railroad tracks and a “cow catcher” that would would be found on trains in nods to the city’s railroad roots.
“The color of the water feature was chosen to look historic and relatable to Old Town buildings instead of the typical bright colors used for many water features,” city officials said. “The splash pad also includes lights that will illuminate the water that shoots up from the ground jets, creating what is sure to be a magical experience for children on warm summer nights.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.