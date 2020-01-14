Lilburn voters will have to choose a new mayor and councilman in a special election this year after Mayor Johnny Crist resigned to run for a seat in the Georgia General Assembly, city officials announced Tuesday.
Crist is running as a Republican the Georgia House of Representatives District 108 seat, prompting him to step down this week. Crist's resignation has, in turn, created a domino effect, leading to Councilman Tim Dunn stepping down from his council seat to run for mayor.
The special election to fill the mayor's seat and Dunn's Post 4 council seat will be held May 19.
Crist has already launched a campaign website, www.johnnycristforgeorgia.com/.
