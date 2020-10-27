A Lilburn man is facing 20 federal charges in middle Georgia for allegedly committing tax refund fraud to claim he was owed more than $165 million in income tax refunds.
Middle District of Georgia U.S. Attorney Charlie Peeler announced a federal grand jury from the Macon-based U.S. Middle District Court of Georgia has indicted Marquet Antwain Burgess Mattox, 48, on nine counts of wire fraud, 10 counts of false claims against the U.S. Government and one count of theft of government funds. The indictment, which was announced Monday, was issued on Sept. 17, but not unsealed until Oct. 16.
Federal prosecutors have accused Mattox of filing Form 1041 U.S. Income Tax Returns for three consecutive tax years, from 2015 to 2017. Federal prosecutors have accused Mattox of using at least 12 trusts to the file fraudulent tax forms. The fraud allegedly happened in the Middle District Court's Athens division.
"The IRS relied upon information from submitted Forms 1041 in determining and issuing refunds," federal officials said. "The indictment alleges that Mattox knew at the time he submitted the tax forms that none of the trusts had any business activities, that the trusts had not earned the income as claimed and that the withholding payments had in fact not been made to the IRS as claimed."
Although the trusts Mattox filed the tax returns for allegedly had no business activities, he used the paperwork to claim $165.2 million in refunds. The IRS only paid out $2.89 million in refunds, however. The refund money Mattox received was for one of the fraudulent trusts, prosecutors said.
The trusts in question was listed as being the Kemahra Investment Trust, Burgess Mattox Bey Investment Trust, Burgess Mattox Bey Trust, Marquet Antwain Burgess Mattox Trust, Kamilya Investment Trust, Kamili Investment Trust, Watson El Trust, Marshana El Investment Trust, Asim El Bey Trust, Eric Marice Baldwin El Trust, Nwatson Trust and the Nycholas Kemahra Mattox El trust.
Mattox also allegedly goes by the names Asim Ashunta El and Asim El Bey, according to federal officials.
"It was part of the scheme to defraud that for the above trusts, defendant falsely claimed or caused to be falsely claimed on a total of at least (30) different Form 1041 tax returns that (1) the entity had earned fictitious 'interest' income; and (2) federal income taxes had been withheld and paid to the IRS, entitling the trusts to refunds," the indictment states.
The case is still under investigation by the IRS-CI’s Atlanta Division and the Office of the U.S. Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration. Mattox is being held in custody under a U.S. Magistrate judge's order issued last Friday.
The indictment states that Mattox must forfeit to the U.S. government residential property he owns on Morgan Garner Drive in Lilburn, as well as a yet-to-be determined personal money judgement, if he is convicted of the wire fraud or theft of government funds charges against him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.