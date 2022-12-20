Gwinnett County police believe a road rage incident lead to the death of a man who was shot in the parking lot of a tavern in the Mountain Park area of south Gwinnett on Monday night.
Lilburn resident Jonnathan Bladimir Hernandez, 27, has been charged with aggravated assault and felony murder in connection with the murder of Lawrenceville resident Jerome Johnson, 39. Hernandez allegedly shot Johnson in the parking lot of Will Henry’s Tavern, which is located at 1228 Rockbridge Road.
“Homicide detectives were able to determine that a road rage incident is what led to the shooting, which resulted in Johnson’s death,” Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle said. “Shortly after the homicide, a suspicious person call came in not far from the scene matching the description witnesses had provided of the homicide suspect. Responding officers, along with K9 and the Aviation Unit apprehended Hernandez without incident.”
Police were called to Will Henry’s Tavern, which is a couple of doors down from the intersection of Rockbridge and Five Forks Trickum roads, at about 7 p.m. on Monday. Officers found Johnson suffering from an apparent gunshot wound when they arrived.
Johnson was taken to a hospital where he later died, according to police.
Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to call detectives at 770- 513-5300 or Crime Stoppers, which lets tipsters remain anonymous, at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters offer a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment.
Tipsters are asked to reference case No. GP220103125.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
