Screen Shot 2022-12-20 at 8.54.41 AM.png

Jonnathan Bladimir Hernandez allegedly shot Jerome Johnson in the parking lot of Will Henry’s Tavern, which is located at 1228 Rockbridge Road.

 Photo: Gwinnett County Police Department

Gwinnett County police believe a road rage incident lead to the death of a man who was shot in the parking lot of a tavern in the Mountain Park area of south Gwinnett on Monday night.

Lilburn resident Jonnathan Bladimir Hernandez, 27, has been charged with aggravated assault and felony murder in connection with the murder of Lawrenceville resident Jerome Johnson, 39. Hernandez allegedly shot Johnson in the parking lot of Will Henry’s Tavern, which is located at 1228 Rockbridge Road.