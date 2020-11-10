A Lilburn man who told police he was just trying to have a little fun was arrested Monday night and could end up facing a federal judge after he allegedly pointed a green laser at a Gwinnett County Police helicopter that was in the air.
Police had been searching the area shortly after 9 p.m. when a laser light was flashed into the cockpit of the helicopter, which was looking for a stolen vehicle in the area around Misty View Trail. The pilot was able to guide officers on to the ground to where the laser was coming from, where they encountered Fredy Contreras.
Cpl. Collin Flynn said Contreras initially denied pointing the light at the helicopter.
"When Contreras was confronted with the fact that he was on video pointing the laser, he admitted to officers that he pointed the laser at the helicopter for fun," Flynn said. "Contreras was arrested for using a laser against an aircraft. The case will also be referred to the FAA to be presented to the US Attorney’s Office for possible federal prosecution."
Flynn used the incident is an opportunity to remind the public of why pointing a laser at a helicopter is not safe.
"Pointing a laser at an aircraft is extremely dangerous as it can hinder the pilot’s ability to handle the aircraft and interfere with the equipment on board," the police spokesman said. "The police department wants the general public to know that this is unlawful."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.