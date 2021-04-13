Lilburn officials took a new step toward place making and attracting new visitors to its Old Town downtown district on Tuesday with the launching of a new website “devoted to downtown discovery.”
The new website, www.OldTownLilburnGa.com, is designed to show visitors as well as Lilburn residents the places in Old Town that they may not know about where they can relax, eat or shop.
“We are so excited to launch this project,” Lilburn Community Development Administrator Brian Burchik said. “We have been working to build something really special for our community, and the launch of our new website is just a part of it. In a way, it’s a symbol of a much larger vision to revitalize Old Town, to nurture an environment of pulsing energy where unique, locally operated businesses thrive and neighbors throng daily.”
The website is described by the city as being a “go-to hub” where people can find a wide range of information about the Old Town district, whether it be information about upcoming activities, info on pet-friendly downtown options, details on dining options or the 411 on walking trail options. City officials they want the site to show visitors and residents that “there’s always something happening in Old Town” and promote the city as a “hip, vibrant, walkable locale where people want to be.”
There will also be a “development” section on the website with information for developers who want to invest in the downtown area. Officials said the city already has a mixed-use development, with residential and retail options, planned between Railroad and First Avenues on Main Street.
“There’s so much happening right now,” Burchik said. “We’ve got a lot of exciting things coming just around the corner, not the least of which is our new Splash Pad announced just last month. We look forward to welcoming our longtime fans and soon-to-be friends to Old Town.”
