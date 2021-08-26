Lilburn police are joining other law enforcement agencies, both locally and elsewhere across the nation, who are turning to cameras as a tool to fight crime.
The city has installed Flock Safety cameras that use automatic license plate recognition technology at key locations around the city to help deter crime. The cameras record license plates of vehicles that pass by them, and images from that video is uploaded and stored in a secure cloud for 30 days.
"This tag information is incredibly valuable in solving crimes by providing vehicle location at the investigator’s fingertips," Capt. Scott H. Bennett said. "Important points of ingress and egress around the city are already covered by the cameras, which have been funded by fines generated from the RedSpeed school zone safety cameras.
By Curt Yeomans
curt.yeomans@gwinnettdailypost.com
"In addition to our own cameras, Lilburn police investigators also have access to the cameras owned by several neighboring jurisdictions."
Bennett said the cameras have already begun producing results, including helping police solve a series of commercial burglaries and a snatch theft that occurred at a business in the city earlier this year.
Lilburn's announcement about the installation of the cameras in its city limits comes on the heels of the Gwinnett Place Community Improvement District's recent announcement that it was working with Gwinnett County police to expand the number of Flock Safety cameras used around that CID.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.