A former Gwinnett County government employee who has also worked for the city of Savannah and served as the city manager for Fort Oglethorpe has come to Lilburn to help oversee the city’s affairs.
Jennifer Payne-Simpkins was hired earlier this month to serve as Lilburn’s assistant city manager and has already started working in that position. She was hired from a field of more than 25 candidates.
“Jenny brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in public service to Lilburn,” City Manager Bill Johnsa said. “We are thrilled to have someone of her caliber joining our team.”
Payne-Simpkins previously worked for Gwinnett County and the city of Savannah in various positions, according to Lilburn officials, but she spent the last two and half months as Fort Oglethorpe’s city manager.
She earned a bachelor’s degree from the State University of New York at Stony Brook, New York, and a masters degree from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington. In all, she has more than 12 years of experience in public service.