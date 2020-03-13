Gwinnett County firefighters extinguished a blaze at a vacant home on Friday morning near Lilburn.
Firefighters responded at 12:38 a.m. to the single-story, wood-frame house on a slab in the 1200 block of Dickens Road in unincorporated Lilburn. Multiple callers to 911 reported flames visible from the roof and the surrounding trees, and a neighbor said it had been more than a year since the home had been occupied.
When firefighters arrived at 12:43 a.m., there were heavy fire conditions on the interior of the house and flames shooting through the roof. Initial crews deployed fire attack hoses and established a positive water supply from a nearby hydrant.
"Firefighters operated in the defensive mode to darken down the bulk of the flames from the exterior due to the magnitude of the fire on arrival," captain Tommy Rutlege said. "The first-due Engine crew worked fast to control the blaze and protect exposures."
The fire was under control by 1:27 a.m.
Firefighters entered the burned structure to search for victims and to quench the remaining hotspots, but found no one inside the house. No crew members reported injuries.
The Incident Commander said the house appeared to be used for miscellaneous storage and was not being lived-in at the time. The house sustained heavy damage and is considered a total loss.
A Fire Investigator is attempting to make contact with the owner of the property, and the exact cause of the fire is currently undetermined and is under active investigation.
