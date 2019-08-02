The final month of the Lilburn Farmers Market’s 10th season is here, and the seasonal market is preparing new promotions.
Friday’s featured Booths For a Cause include Indivisible GA04 and The Rescue Crew, and organization that aims to stabilize the lives of homeless people by providing temporary shelter and a support.
On Aug. 9, the Lilburn Farmers Market will be partnering with Funny Bones for Dogs to present its annual Dog Days of Summer. Guests can bring their dogs to the market that evening, which includes a dog parade, specialty dog vendors and doggie photos.
The LifeSouth Blood Mobile will also on site for donations.
The market operates every Friday through Aug. 30 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and is located at 1400 Killian Hill Road in the parking lot of Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church.
Booths offer locally grown fruits and produce and locally sourced, grass fed and grain finished beef and pork, cheese, honey, smoked salmon and trout, tea blends, jams and jellies, pickles, granola and baked goods.
The market includes vending stations for local artisans, who produce a variety of products such as pottery, bath and body products, dog biscuits, herbs and novelty towels. It’s a perfect dinner destination with plenty of options starting with BBQ, wood fired pizza, Cuban foods, boiled peanuts and specialty drinks.
The Lilburn Farmers Market participates in the Georgia Fresh for Less program which doubles EBT benefits on eligible purchases at the market. When a SNAP or EBT customer swipes their card for $10, they will receive $20 to spend at the market on fresh, healthy, local food that is higher quality and more nutritious. This program is instrumental in providing nourishing, healthy choices affordable for low-income families.
GFWC Lilburn Woman’s Club hosts the Little Free Library that operates as a book swap. Donate old books or find a new summer read. Any books are accepted: board books for infants, young adult thrillers, best sellers and non-fiction books are available.
Supporting GFWC Lilburn Woman’s Club Shoe Drive, the market is a drop off collection location for any new, gently worn or new shoes. LWC committed to keep 1,500 pairs of usable shoes out of the landfills and onto the feet of those in need. Shoes will be sent to developing countries to support micro-economic opportunities.
The market features live music each week. Tractor hayrides, corn hole, chalk drawing and bubbles are a few of the activities for engaging kids.