For Lilburn residents and Taste of Tucker co-founders Art and Karen Wood, the struggle with Type 1 Diabetes is personal.
Their son, Trace, now 10, was diagnosed with the disease when he was 7. Part of learning to cope with the condition brought them to Camp Kudzu, which is designed to work with kids who have Type 1 diabetes and teach them, in a camp setting, how to live with it.
“We immediately felt connected at camp and welcomed new friendships and relationships built there,” Art Wood said. “The Camp Kudzu staff really cares about the entire family and the impact T1D has on all of us. With other organizations, you often feel like a number but with Camp Kudzu we feel like part of the family.”
The Wood family is having a big impact on fundraising for Camp Kudzu. Since 2017, part of the proceeds from Taste of Tucker — which began in 2010 — have gone to the camp, which is now the main beneficiary of the annual event.
The Taste of Tucker event raised $20,000 for Camp Kudzu last year, and Art Wood used that fundraising haul to challenge other attendees at Camp Kudzu’s 20th anniversary celebration in December to match that fundraising total.
The other attendees responded in force, and a total of $150,000 ended up going to Camp Kudzu as a result. That pushed the camp past its $300,000 fundraising goal for 2019, with the camp ultimately raising a total of $400,000.
Last year, Camp Kudzu served 935 kids and teens, including 229 first-time campers, from 80 counties across Georgia. It also handed out $213,000 in scholarships to kids in need last year.
Among the kids who participated in the camp’s programs last year were 124 youths from Gwinnett.
Camp Kudzu runs multiple summer sessions, as well as family camps and a Sprouts Day Camp program. The Wood family initially participated in a fall family camping event, but Trace Wood attended the overnight camping program for kids for the first time last year.
In light of the the camp raising money money than was its goal last year, in part of because of the Wood family, Camp Kudzu officials said they are now looking to raise their goals for the work they want to do in 2020.
“Our goals are ambitious for 2020 — expanding programming, deepening our reach into underserved communities, honing our ability to serve culturally diverse families where language or other factors could be a barrier to receiving the best potential diabetes management education,” Camp Kudzu Executive Director Robert Shaw.
“And I have 100% confidence we will succeed.”
Information about Camp Kudzu’s programs can be found at www.campkudzu.org or by calling 404-420-5911.
