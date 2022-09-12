A fire that began on the patio of a home in Lilburn has displaced seven people, according to Gwinnett County fire officials.
Crews were called to the two-story home on the 5500 block of Arrowind Road at 4:17 a.m. on Sunday and they arrived to find the back of the home on fire. Although investigators were able to determine that the fire began on the patio, they have not been able to pinpoint a cause for the fire.
"According to the family, an adult male investigated a noise he heard while sleeping and found fire consuming the screened-in patio in the rear of the home," Lt. Justin Wilson said. "The male then alerted the rest of the family, and everyone safely evacuated. While the home was equipped with smoke alarms, the alarms did not activate due to the initial location of the fire."
Wilson said firefighters found smoke billowing from the front of the home in addition to the heavy flames coming from the back of the building. Flames then began to emerge from the front of the home, where the smoke had been billowing, however.
Crews fought the flames with multiple fire attack hose lines in an effort to beat back the fire from outside the home.
"Two aerial ladders were put into operation to knock down the bulk of the fire that was extending through the roof," Wilson said. "With the bulk of the fire knocked down from the exterior, crews were able to transition their operations inside to complete extinguishment of hot spots. Additional crews searched the residence for victims, established a rapid intervention team and deployed ground ladders around the home as a secondary means of egress. The fire was brought under control in approximately 40 minutes."
Wilson said there was extensive damage to both floors of the home because of the fire and another home that was located o the left of the house where the fire broke out did sustain minor radiant heat damage to its vinyl siding. There were no injuries reported as a result of the fire, however.
"The American Red Cross is assisting the family of seven including three adults and four children," Wilson said.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.