Lilburn Elementary School recently received a $50,000 grant from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. The money will be used to implement a literacy initiative created by Dr. Valerie Dickey, the school’s media specialist.
Photo: Gwinnett County Public Schools
Her “Awesome Audio Books” initiative calls for the purchase of popular book titles with English and Bilingual text on audio to create a listening library within the media center. Readers will be able to use the resources at school during independent reading time and/or Guided Reading, as well as at home.
When Dickey applied for the grant, she asked for $4,000 to implement her plan. To say she was caught off guard to receive $50,000 would be an understatement.
“I received an email from Dollar General in September stating that I was denied the grant for $4K," she said. "When the group from Dollar General announced and presented the check to me during our Dec. 7 morning announcements I was surprised. Then when I saw the amount—$50,000—I thought I was hallucinating. I said, ‘Thank you, how much is it?’ Everyone in the studio laughed. One of the Dollar General presenters said, ‘It’s a check for $50,000.’ I was bewildered at that amount. I’m not sure what happened next.”
Dickey says the grant will allow her to serve more students than she thought was possible.
“When I requested the $4,000 it was to start a collection of bilingual books for as many of the 32 languages that are spoken by our students/families and to start a collection of read-along audiobooks," she said. "Now, with the additional money I think I can buy a full collection of bilingual books and read along audiobooks for the 1,300 students who attend our school."
