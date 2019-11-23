Teachers supervising students at recess will be able to watch in the shade thanks to a new structure at Lilburn Elementary School.
Lilburn Elementary School held a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new shade structure at its playground on Thursday.
The structure was funded by a grant from the American Academy of Dermatology.
AAD funded the purchase and installation of the shade structure on Lilburn Elementary’s playground. Robert McClure — a dermatologist, member of the AAD and a former longtime Gwinnett County School Board member, sponsored the school’s grant application.
The structure will not only provide sun protection for staff, but for students. A picnic table is situated under the canvas awning.
Skin cancer is the most common cancer in the United States, affecting at least one in four Americans in their lifetime. Unprotected exposure to the sun’s harmful ultraviolet rays increases the risk of contracting skin cancer, but seeking shade is an easy way to protect oneself from the sun and help prevent skin cancer.