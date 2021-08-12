Lilburn residents will be casting ballots on three City Council seats this fall instead of the two that had previously been scheduled.
The city announced this week that Councilwoman Lindsay Voigt has resigned from office because her family is moving outside the city limits. Voigt stepped down from office in July and a special election to fill her seat will be put on the November municipal election ballot.
The seats held by Post 3 Councilman Eddie Price and the current incumbent for Post 4 Councilman Emil Powella were already scheduled to be up for election this fall. The addition of a special election to replace Voigt means Lilburn voters will be choosing three-quarters of the City Council in November.
"The City of Lilburn is very grateful for Voigt’s faithful service and leadership over the last three years," city officials said in an announcement about Voigt's resignation. "Councilmember Voigt served on the council beginning in 2019. During her time on the council, Voigt served as the council representative to the Public Art committee."
Qualifying for the special election will be held from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, which is the same time as qualifying for the elections for the other two council seats appearing on the November ballot.
"The special election to fill Voigt’s vacancy will be for Post 1, and this is a great opportunity for a new resident to step into civic leadership," city officials said.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
