Lilburn City Manager Bill Johnsa reviews some papers. He is set to retire in May and the Lilburn City Council has decided to promote Assistant City Manager Jenny Payne-Simpkins as his successor.
Photo: Rick Badie/City of Lilburn
Lilburn is undergoing a leadership change in its administration.
City Manager Bill Johnsa is set to retire as the town’s top administrator on May 26. The Lilburn City Council voted Monday night to promote Assistant City Manager Jenny Payne-Simpkins to be Johnsa’s successor.
“I am confident that Jenny will provide the leadership and vision this community has come to expect as it relates to serving an inclusive community that embraces family values as a quality of life,” Johnsa said. “With the selection of Jenny, Lilburn’s long-established history of visionary leadership continues. She’s an asset to us and what we aspire to achieve.”
Although Johnsa and Simpkins have already been working together for awhile, which allows for a smooth transition, his retirement will still be a big change for Lilburn.
He has been the city manager for 14 years and overseen several key projects, including the construction of a new City Hall and library complex, a new police headquarters, downtown redevelopment and an overhaul of City Park.
He and Simpkins have also worked together on crafting future plans for the city, which include the revitalization of Railroad Avenue with a brewery and other amenities, redevelopment along Main Street and a major expansion of City Park.
“I have thoroughly enjoyed 14 years of collaborating with residents as well as city and county officials on the revitalization, renewal and upkeep of this magnificent town that you see today,” Johnsa said.
Prior to being hired as Lilburn’s City Manager in 2008, Johnsa was the county manager for Dawson County for seven years.
Meanwhile, Simpkins became Lilburn’s assistant city manager in December 2019. She was the city manager for Fort Oglethorpe, and held positions with Gwinnett County government and the city of Savannah before that.
She received her bachelor of science degree from the State University of New York at Stony Brook and her masters of public administration degree from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington.
“I feel truly blessed to work in a city whose staff and departments are committed to making Lilburn an attractive community for residents and visitors,” she said. “The groundwork that has been laid by Bill and other visionaries serves as a blueprint for what can be achieved through hard work, collaboration and a shared vision. We will continue to make Lilburn great.”
