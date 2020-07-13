Lilburn City Hall is closed until later this month after a city employee recently tested positive for the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, a spokeswoman has confirmed.
City spokeswoman Rozalyn Schmitt said the employee, as well as other employees that person had direct contact with, are under quarantine for 14 days. As a result, Lilburn City Hall will be closed to the public until July 27.
"Services including permitting, inspections, and business licensing remain available," Schmitt said. "Contact information for business services is available on the city’s website at cityoflilburn.com."
It is not immediately known how the situation affects the Lilburn library branch, which shares a building with City Hall.
This is the second government office in Gwinnett to recently close its doors until July 27 after a worker tested positive for COVID-19. The Gwinnett Clerk of Courts office notified court system officials over the weekend that an employee had tested positive for the disease and that the clerk's main office at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center would have to be closed for two weeks as a result.
