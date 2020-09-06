A Lilburn businessman is funding the printing of a third edition of Elliott Brack’s history book, "Gwinnett: A Little Above Atlanta." The book won the 2010 Award of Excellence in documenting Georgia History from the Georgia Historical Records Advisory Board.
The businessman is John Souter, a Lilburn real estate investor and president of Comet National Shipping of Lilburn. He says he had “…..heard of many people who wanted a copy of the book, but were unable to buy it since the second edition is out of print.”
The information in the third printing is unchanged from the second printing.
Handling retail sales of the hardback book is Liberty Books of Lawrenceville. The 850-page hardback edition is priced at $75. "Gwinnett: A Little Above Atlanta" is also available as an e-book, priced at $9.95 from Amazon and Barnes and Noble.
“Gwinnett County is changing at warp speed. It is vital to have a fundamental understanding of how things came about, and know about the people who have been responsible for our county’s success," Souter said. "This book offers that insight. I bought the book twice, then loaned it to friends, and never saw either again. After unsuccessfully trying to find another copy, I felt that it was due time for printing another edition.
"It’s my hope that our future leaders, and responsible Gwinnett citizens, will not only read the book, but put it to good use.”
Souter is secretary treasurer of the Lilburn Community Improvement District.
This modern Gwinnett history book was first published in 2008, with a second edition printed in 2011. The book concentrates on the growth of Gwinnett County since 1950, though a short section of the book highlights the county’s earlier history. Included in the book are 143 tables of officials holding offices in Gwinnett and its cities, plus extensive demographic information about the county. Two previous out-of-print histories of Gwinnett by J.C. Flanigan covered the history of Gwinnett up until 1950.
