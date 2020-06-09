Members of the Lilburn Lions Club and the Tucker LaVista Lions Club will host a “Truck to Trunk” free food distribution Saturday.
The drive-through event will take place in the parking lot of Lilburn City Hall on a first come, first served basis. It will begin at 9 a.m. and end at 1 p.m. or whenever all food is distributed, according to Lilburn Lions Club President Derrick Weaver.
The club has 1,400 20-pound boxes of fresh fruits and vegetables from South Georgia to distribute. Recipients are asked to follow along a one-way drive-through line starting at Church Street from Killian Hill Road. Volunteers will load one box in each vehicle, and then vehicles can exit onto Main Street and out to Highway 29.
Recipients should have a place ready in the back seat or trunk, as volunteers will be practicing social distancing and they ask that recipients do the same.
“Please do not park your vehicle or get out of it, just follow along in the drive-through,” Co-President Danny Taylor said. “All food will be handled with safety precautions and is being sent by the USDA to help farmers and families. This is a signature project of Lions Club International with a dual focus on hunger and disaster relief.”
The event is in partnership with USDA, Collins Brothers Produce, the Lilburn Police Department, The Nett, and friends and family of the Lilburn Lions Club and Tucker LaVista Lions Club of Georgia.
A donation bucket near the drive-thru will be available, and any money raised at this event will allow the Lilburn Lions to meet pressing needs in the community such as their top priorities of vision, hunger, childhood cancer, diabetes awareness and youth engagement.
"We thank everyone who contributes to this important work," Weaver said. "You are truly helping the Lilburn Lions make a difference in our community!”
Lions Clubs International is the world’s largest service club organization with more than 1.3 million members in approximately 45,000 clubs in more than 200 countries and geographical areas around the world. Since 1917, Lions clubs have aided the blind and visually impaired and made a strong commitment to community service and serving youth throughout the world.
For more information or to get involved with the Lilburn Lions Club, visit the club's Facebook page for meeting times and locations.
