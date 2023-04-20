Cars are shown traveling southbound on Lawrenceville Highway, south of Killian Hill Road, in this 2021 image from Google Street View. Lilburn leaders recently approved a livable centers initiative plan tha includes improvemens along Lawrenceville Highway.
The city of Lilburn has a new plan for improving mobility and access to jobs and services in the Lilburn Community Improvement District area, as well as other parts of the city.
The City Council recently adopted an updated livable centers initiative. The plan for the Lilburn CID footprint, which includes Lawrenceville Highway, and other parts of Lilburn looked at greenspace needs, including trail and park access, as well as transit improvements.
The LCI plan is also expected to be incorporated into an update of Lilburn's 2019 Comprehensive Plan, which the city is working on with the Atlanta Regional Commission.
“It was exciting to see the process unfold and watch the community interact and engage with the proposed recommendations,” Lilburn CID Executive Director Tad Leithead said. “In addition to creating retail, arts and culture hubs around the BAPS Mandir, Plaza Las Americas and Old Town Lilburn, the creation and expansion of walking trails and the addition of new greenspaces, like pocket parks, were particularly well-received.”
The first step to implement the LCI plan will be an Improvements and Traffic Management Study for the Lawrenceville Highway corridor. Lilburn CID officials said road and transit improvements outlined in the LCI plan would become eligible for funding once the study is finished.
Transit improvements would be designed to mitigate traffic in key areas around Lilburn.
The plan also designates several greenspace areas throughout the CID footprint. The idea is that greenspace improvements would make it easier for Lilburn residents to be within a 10-minute walk from a trail access pointt, a pocket park or an existing park in the city.
“The continued collaboration between the public and the LCI study team members, including the City of Lilburn and the Downtown Development Authority, is what makes a better Lilburn possible,” Leithead said.
In all, there are six areas of the city that the LCI plan looked at, including:
• The uptown area near Lawrenceville Highway and Indian Trail-Lilburn Road
• The midtown shopping district, which includes retail and housing in a 24-acre area near Lawrenceville Highway and Beaver Ruin Road
• The 12-acre hotel district near Rockbridge Road and the BAPS Mandir
• The 8-acre Technology Park, which includes retail and housing, near Lawrenceville Highway and Lester Road
• The 114-acre arts and culture district, which includes housing and breweries, near Lilburn Industrial Way and Killian Road.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.