Lawrenceville Highway

Cars are shown traveling southbound on Lawrenceville Highway, south of Killian Hill Road, in this 2021 image from Google Street View. Lilburn leaders recently approved a livable centers initiative plan tha includes improvemens along Lawrenceville Highway.

 Photo: Google Street View

The city of Lilburn has a new plan for improving mobility and access to jobs and services in the Lilburn Community Improvement District area, as well as other parts of the city. 

The City Council recently adopted an updated livable centers initiative. The plan for the Lilburn CID footprint, which includes Lawrenceville Highway, and other parts of Lilburn looked at greenspace needs, including trail and park access, as well as transit improvements.

