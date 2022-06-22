The Lilburn City Council recently accepted a bid from Garrett Paving Company of Athens for more than $233,000 to resurface portions of three city streets including Joy Lane, Bridgewater Drive, and Nantucket Drive.
Work is scheduled to begin in June, with an expected completion date of Nov. 5 —weather and other factorspermitting. The funding sources for the contract with Garrett include the Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant (LMIG) — a state program that provides funding to cities based on factors that include, among other things, total population — and the voter-approved 2017 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax.
The city will open bids June 16 for the resurfacing of an additional 2.3 miles of city streets that include:
• Rosestone Drive from Sunfield Drive to Sunfield Drive
• Birdlake Drive from Rosestone Drive to cul-de-sac
• Brandlwood Court from Brandlwood Way to Sunfield Drive
• Brandlwood Way from cul-de-sac to cul-de-sac
• Sunfield Drive from Burns Road to cul-de-sac
• Halfmoon Hollow from Rosestone Drive to Rosestone Drive
• Halfmoon Court from Halfmoon Hollow to cul-de-sac
• Lake Ridge Trail from Indian Trail Road to Brandlwood Way
• Old Manor Road from Hillcrest Road to Lake Ridge Trail
• Eagles Pass from Rosestone Drive to Burns Road
• Houndstooth Trail from Rosestone Drive to cul-de-sac
• Courting Lane from Rosestone Drive to cul-de-sac.
Funding for this contract will come from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Depending on individual road conditions, the anticipated work includes filling in cracks, patching, resurfacing and replacing stop bars, speed humps and crosswalks. The city said residents can check the city's website at cityoflilburn.com or the city's Facebook pages for updates.
