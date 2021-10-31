Downtown Lilburn has seen a lot of construction in recent years — and it has more projects in the works for that area. But city leaders are eager to point out that downtown is not the only place where development is happening.
Lilburn has several development projects taking place across the city right now. Some of them are residential developments. Others entail economic development. Streetscaping projects and new roadways are being looked at, as are projects to improve access to the Camp Creek Greenway.
There is even an expansion of City Park, which will roughly triple the size of that park, included in Lilburn’s longterm plans.
“We do have a lot of development going on,” City Manager Bill Johnsa said. “We love to tout our Old Town area and some of our recent projects — our new splash pad, our new pavilion — but we have some projects on the board too, and we have a lot of projects throughout the city so we’re seeing the city, as a whole, becoming revitalized and discovered again honestly.”
With so many projects either planned or in development across Lilburn, it could seem overwhelming trying to find one place to single out.
Downtown has seen some major projects in recent years, beginning with the opening of a new City Hall and library complex, and the realignment of Main Street, in 2016. Later on, housing developments began popping up along Main Street and the city’s police department and Municipal Court moved out of the old City Hall building, which was demolished to make room for a new pavilion and splash pad at City Park.
Now there are new projects on the horizon in downtown Lilburn, or Old Town Lilburn as it is now called.
“We’ve established a place, a unique place,” Assistant City Manager Jenny Simpkins said.
Brewery and food hall headline Railroad Avenue redevelopment plans
Chief among these projects is the redevelopment of the old Builders Steel Supply building on Railroad Avenue. Plans to redevelop the site as The Brigade, which will house a brewery and tap room called Legends Brewing Company, and a food hall were presented to the Lilburn Downtown Development Authority on Oct. 20.
Legends Brewing Company’s head brewer will be Austin Edwards, who is currently the head brewer at Hopstix Brewpub in Chamblee and previously served as head brewer at STATS Brewpub in Atlanta, and a production brewer at Jekyll Brewing Company.
He will be working with Tim Chapel, who has already been working on the beer branding, according to Simpkins.
Meanwhile, the lead person working on The Brigade — which takes its name from the old stories of the Lilburn Bucket Brigade — is also involved with Hot Betty’s in Tucker.
“It’s going to bring synergy to the downtown area, but it’s more than that,” Johnsa said. “That (kind of) development spurs other development as well.”
In conjunction with the development of The Brigade, the city plans to extend Velva Way from First Avenue to Railroad Avenue to increase access for residents to walk to the development. Additional city parking will be installed at the brewery and food hall as well.
Railroad Avenue itself will undergo a beautification project, with parking at Hope Springs Distillery paved and a new access point for the Camp Creek Greenway established. That will tie into work set to happen on Main Street.
Streetscaping and retail development planned on Main Street
The downtown redevelopment isn’t limited to Railroad Avenue.
The city is working with a developer to redevelop storefronts located across Main Street from 1910 Public House in conjunction with the streetscaping. This will coincide with streetscaping work on that side of the road.
A site plan calls for future retail, including potentially a restaurant, on that block, with parking in front of and behind the shops, which will be added onto the existing Cofer building. Alleyways with string lights hanging above would connect the rear parking to Main Street.
The streetscaping work will include four-way stops on Main Street, at Railroad Avenue and First Avenue, as well as decorative improvements, wide sidewalks and a shift from angled parking to 90-degree parking.
“We expect to let (the streetscaping) out to bid around the first of the year, in January or February at the latest, and start construction in the spring,” Johnsa said. “And, that’s not only Main Street across the street from 1910, it’s also the side streets, and the second phase will be along Railroad Avenue.”
City Park expansion ey
ed for the future
But, one of the biggest projects — in terms of size at least — that city leaders have in their longterm plans is an expansion of City Park. The expansion, which is expected to be included in Lilburn’s project requests for the 2023 special purpose local option sales tax, would effectively triple the size of the park and extend it all the way to Killian Hill Road.
Some possibilities for the expansion include the addition of an amphitheater that would fit within a natural bowl in the property.
The expansion property is bordered by the railroad line, Killian Hill Road, the existing park and a spur of the Camp Creek Greenway that includes a connection to Sarann Court. It is currently home to a concrete production plant.
“Right now it’s commercially used ... and they’re in the process of kind of playing out their lease and cleaning it up,” Mayor Tim Dunn said.
Housing developments going up around Lilburn
The majority of development projects taking place in Lilburn right now involved housing, and there is no single part of the city where they are occurring.
They’re going up everywhere in Lilburn.
A list of residential projects provided by the city shows there are 10 projects under construction and two more projects that are proposed. In all, about 688 residential units, including town homes, age-restricted duplexes and single-family residences.
“Those aren’t building permits for one single family home,” Simpkins said. “Those are development of large tracts.”
Of the residential units developments under construction, about 341 of the residences are town homes. Simpkins said that prompted city leaders to decide to put a hold on any new town home developments in January 2020. At that time, there were about 500 permits out for new town homes.
The moratorium was put in place to review Lilburn’s zonings, and city leaders made changes to encourage more diversity in its new housing stock.
“Within six months, we’d re-evaluated our zoning code and we no longer allow attached unit development by right in any of our zoning categories,” Simpkins said. “It requires a special use permit.”
Johnsa added, “It’s site plan specific so it has to come before the mayor and City Council, which is extremely important.”
Some of the key residential developments that officials highlighted included Luxomni Point, which includes 47 town homes, which will be sold in the low $300,000 range, at the intersection of Arcado Road and Cedar Road. Another project they highlighted was Main Street Townes at Lilburn, which includes 80 town homes and 15,000-square-feet of future commercial space that will be located across Main Street from City Hall.
City leaders also highlighted Parkview East development, which includes 127 single family homes on about 36 acres off Arcado Road near Lilburn Stone Mountain Road. The homes are expected to be sold in the high $300,000 to low $400,000 range.
“We’re seeing a lot of higher priced properties, especially in the Old Town area and the Parkview area, that are selling and developing,” Johnsa said.
Johnsa and Dunn said there are also a large number of home remodeling projects taking place in the city right now.
“(You see) those construction dumpsters in the driveway and they’re gutting the house,” Dunn said. “There’s a lot of optimism. The citizens have a lot of optimism about the future of Lilburn.”
Lawrenceville Highway’s commercial corridor is being studied
One other key project is undertaking is a study to look at how Lawrenceville Highway’s commercial corridor can be revitalized.
The city is partnering with the Lilburn Downtown Development Authority and the Lilburn Community Improvement District on the study. Retail Strategies was hired in August to look at ways to revitalize the commercial corridor, with new retailers and restaurants.
The three year-consulting contract calls for Retail Strategies to conduct market analysis and recruit businesses to the corridor.
“It’s a partnership ... to bring in professionals to give us some feedback on kind of what we need to do, and first off give us an inventory of what we have and then let us know what strategies we need to put in place to attract the kinds of businesses that we’d like to see here,” Johnsa said.
The analysis phase is wrapping up and city officials are expected to have a conference call with Retail Strategies in November to go over those results. The next phase will entail looking at how that information can be used to attract businesses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.