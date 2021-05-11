A lot has changed around Coolray Field since the Gwinnett Stripers last took the field here during the 2019 Governor's Cup playoffs.
Aside from a complete overhaul of the Triple-A system by Minor League Baseball in conjunction with Major League Baseball, as well as normal changes within the roster and coaching staff, the park looks a lot different, especially with a new block of condominiums rising up behind the left field wall, matching The Views at Coolray Field complex beyond right field.
But none of that mattered to players, staff and fans alike for the Stripers' 2021 home opener Tuesday night against the Louisville Bats, the first official game at Coolray Field after serving as the Atlanta Braves alternate training site during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic last year.
Everyone was simply glad to be back.
“It is the biggest sigh of relief,” said Margaret Meggers, who lives in The Views at Coolray Field and have been a Stripers season ticket holder with her husband Paul for the past four seasons. “I feel like we've made it through (the pandemic).”
Full disclosure, Tuesday's game wasn't the Lawrenceville couple's first live baseball they've seen since the COVID shutdown.
“This is my fourth baseball game in a week,” Paul Meggers said. “I was … in San Diego and I went to two Padres games. I went to a (Tacoma) Rainiers-(El Paso) Chihuahuas Triple-A (West) game on Saturday. And (Tuesday), I'm seeing the Stripers, and Saturday, I'm going to see the Padres again.”
Even before that cross-country excursion, the Meggers' home at The Views complex allowed them to be one of a very few people to see baseball at Coolray Field in 2020.
“We sat out there and watched the (Braves') taxi squad last year,” Margaret Meggers said, pointing out to the approximate location of their home beyond the berm and scoreboard in right-centerfield. “We were socially distancing, but we got to watch the taxi squad. We actually have a home run ball from last year. Of course, we were so far away we had to use binoculars.”
That distanced proximity made the Meggers' excitement just as palpable as the rest of the crowd at Coolray Field, which will be limited to just half of the stadium's capacity of 10,427 to start the season.
Members of the Stripers' front office and game day staff also shared in that excitement, though there was a sense of reset, considering they had not had to actually perform their game day duties in more than a year and a half, and that's doesn't even include implementing the new COVID protocols.
But as with the fans, that initial trepidation was quickly replaced by relief and excitement.
“It definitely has been (strange),” admitted Stripers general manager Adam English. “But we have a great team that's been really resilient and really committed to everytime we gather information, whether it's protocol of what we can do or we can't do, trying to create that unique fan experience that keeps our fans having fun. … It hasn't been easy, but there's not a staff I believe in more than ours.
“It's amazing. The players were here (last year) and they were working hard so that when called upon, they could make an impact on the major league level. But it was unique for everybody. The word I thought about a lot (Tuesday) about with my staff was 'resiliency.' We've been incredibly resilient and focused on (Tuesday) as long as we knew it was going to be the opener, and we're excited, and we're going to put on a good show.”
One of the things English said he missed most was talking to the fans, and especially the season ticket holders.
“It's just all of our fans,” English said. “Our season ticket holders have been so great. They've stuck with us throughout the pandemic. They've missed us as much as we've missed them. It's almost like a family reunion. … It brings me right back to why we do the job.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.