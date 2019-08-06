Lightning is being blamed for a fire that caused damage to the chimney attached to a home in Grayson on Monday night.
Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services Capt. Tommy Rutledge said firefighters were called to the home on the 700 block of Windsor Place Circle at about 6:30 p.m. Homeowners told officials that they heard “a loud boom” and felt the house shake.
“They went to investigate and discovered smoke filling the attic and venting from the top of the chimney,” Rutledge said. “Firefighters arrived to find a fire burning in the chimney chase on the side of the house. Crews quickly confirmed that both occupants, a husband and wife, were outside safe and no injuries were reported.”
Rutledge said firefighters reported the fire as being started when lightning hit the chimney stack during a thunderstorm. Crews were to keep the bulk of the fire damage confined to the chimney and an exterior wall, the fire department spokesman said.
“Firefighters are urging residents to stay weather aware,” Rutledge said. “If you suspect a lightning strike to your home, check the attic and basement first. If both are clear, check the electrical outlets in the main living area. Be prepared to exit the home quickly if you see smoke or flames and call 911 from outside the burning building.”