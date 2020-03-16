A German grocer that has one location in Gwinnett County is shortening its business hours because of the outbreak of the coronavirus disease known as COVID-19.
Lidl announced it began closing at 8 p.m., starting Monday. The grocer, which normally closed at 10 p.m., left the length of the change in hours open ended, saying it was "until further notice."
Lidl officials said they will switch back to regular hours "as soon as possible," but added the change will give employees an opportunity to restock shelves and sanitize the stores.
"Every day, in every market, our number one priority is the health and safety of our customers and our team, and that focus remains our North Star as we navigate through the COVID-19 outbreak," Lidl CEO Johannes Fieber said in a statement on the grocer's website.
Lidl's only Gwinnett store is located at 3821 Stone Mountain Highway in Snellville. Despite the change to the closing time, Lidl stores will continue opening at 8 a.m.
Fieber said employees are using EPA-recommended sanitizing solutions to clean the chain's stores. Store workers are also being given the most-up-to-date guidelines from the CDC on preventing the spread of COVID-19.
"We have also restructured our benefits so that if employees are infected by the virus, or if they work in a store or facility that is included within a government or company-instituted quarantine, we will provide up to two weeks of pay while the employee is away from work," Fieber said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.