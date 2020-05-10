Lidl is about to open its second store in Gwinnett, but the German grocer will skip the pomp and circumstance normally associated with a new store opening because of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic.
The new store located at 5270 Peachtree Parkway in Peachtree Corners will hold a soft opening — skipping a ribbon cutting due to the pandemic — on May 13. Lidl previously opened a store on U.S. Highway 78 in Snellville last year, and it has at least one other store in Gwinnett County under construction, on Sugarloaf Parkway in the Lawrenceville area.
In addition to being the second Lidl to open in Gwinnett County, the Peachtree Corners store will be the chain's fifth store in Georgia and its 99th store overall.
“We are pleased to welcome Lidl to Peachtree Corners,” Peachtree Corners Mayor Mike Mason said. “We know the new grocery store will be well-received by our residents and will provide our community with a greater variety of shopping options. The city appreciates the enhanced measures Lidl has in place to ensure its customers and its employees will be able to shop and work in a safe and healthy environment during this time while we all must alter the way we live and interact with others. We look forward to shopping at Lidl’s new Peachtree Corners store.”
For now, the new store will operate under the 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. adjusted schedule that Lidl put in place in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. There will be special shopping hours of 7 a.m. until 8 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays for customers who are 65-year-old or older, or who have health conditions that put them at higher risk of catching COVID-19.
Lidl officials said the new store will undergo daily enhanced cleanings, using EPA-recommended cleaning agents, as well as a specialized weekly sanitization. The grocer will also limit store capacity to five customers for every 1,000 square feet of space because of the pandemic, with a store employee at the entrance to keep track of customer counts and disinfect carts.
Customers will have to stand in line once store capacity has been reached.
Signage has been installed in the store to enforce social distancing. Protective barriers will be installed at check out lanes as well to protect customers and employees during check out. Lidl is encouraging customers to use contactless payment as well.
Lidl is also providing employees with face masks and five pairs of gloves for each shift that they work.
Full and part-time employees at the grocer are also eligible for medical coverage provided by CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield regardless of how many hours they work.
Employees who get COVID-19 or who work at a store that is quarantined will receive up to 14 days of paid administrative leave. Employees who are either over 65 or who have medical conditions that put them at a higher risk of catching COVID-19 are eligible for paid administrative leave during the pandemic as well.
Lidl officials said a full list of measure the chain is instituting in response to COVID-19 can be found at www.lidl.com/coronavirus-update.
