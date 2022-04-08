A German grocery store where everything from produce, milk and baked goods to clothing and lawn equipment can be purchased is about to open in northern Gwinnett County.
Lidl announced this week that it will open its newest store with a ribbon cutting at 7:40 a.m., on April 20 at 1945 Braselton Highway in the Buford area. This will mark the grocery store chain's 17th location in metro Atlanta alone.
“Lidl’s expanding presence in Gwinnett continues to add jobs and more high-quality, affordable food options for our ever-changing population,” said Gwinnett County Chairwoman Nicole Hendrickson. “As we continue to grow, our goal is to consistently serve our residents in every corner of the county.”
There will be special giveaways ties to the new store's grand opening as well as opportunities to sample Lidl's products and shoppers will also be able to enter a contest for a chance to win a $500 Lidl gift card. The first 100 customers who are in line before the ribbon cutting on April 20 will each receive a gift card ranging from $5 to $100 in value.
Lidl officials said they will also partner with the Buford SDA Food Pantry to help provide food to people in the community who need assistance, and $1 will be donated to the food bank for every person who signs up for a new myLidl membership and sets the Buford store as their home store between Wednesday and Sunday of the store's opening week.
The new store, which Lidl has invested $10 million, will be open daily from 8 a.m. until 9 p.m. The store is offering a starting salary of $15 per hour for all of its associates, as well as comprehensive benefits. The grocery store chain offers healthcare to all of its full-time and part-time employees regardless of how many hours they work each week.
Lidl has been ranked among the Top 10 supermarkets by Food and Wine Magazine and the company said the University of North Carolina's Kenan-Flagler Business School determined in a study that Lidl's merchandise was as much as 45% lower in price than national grocers that operated near Lidl locations.
Lidl stores unveil limited time food and non-food specials every Wednesday. The non-food merchandise ranges from toys, to small kitchen appliances, to outdoor furniture and fitness gear. Meanwhile, Lidl also offers organic and gluten free food products, as well as rare cheeses, specialty sauces and cured meats, fresh-baked breads and pastries. the store also sell fresh flowers.
And more than 500 awards have been bestowed upon Lidl's private label products.
