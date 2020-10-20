Gwinnett County commissioners approved a promotion for assistant transportation director Lewis Cooksey to take over the county’s transportation department on Tuesday.
Cooksey’s appointment to the transportation director position by County Administrator Glenn Stephens was ratified by county commissioners, and he will take the new job on Halloween. He will replace outgoing county transportation director Alan Chapman, who is retiring after 23 years of working for the county.
“Lewis has demonstrated the capacity to manage complicated projects and large organizations,” Stephens said. “He understands the transportation issues we face and has an innovative and creative mind that finds solutions. He will help us take our transportation network to the next level.”
Cooksey has worked for Gwinnett County for 12 years, being hired as a project manager in 2008 and working his way up the ranks in the transportation department. He has served as an engineering coordinator, deputy director and assistant director.
During his time with the county, Cooksey has overseen the diverging diamond interchange conversions at the Interstate 85 interchanges at Jimmy Carter boulevard and Pleasant Hill Road as well as the widening of state route 20 in Sugar Hill and the building of the McGinnis Ferry Road bridge over I-85.
He also served as the Gwinnett County Department of Water Resources’ Assistant Director of Engineering, Construction and Business and Staffing Services from September 2019 until this month.
Cooksey earned his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering technology from Kennesaw State University and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Georgia. He has 26 years of experience in civil engineering and is a registered professional engineer who served as the president of a local engineering firm before he was hired by Gwinnett County.
“Lewis’s depth of knowledge, experience and commitment to Gwinnett County make him the right choice at the right time to meet our transportation challenges for the future,” Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners Chairman Charlotte Nash said.
