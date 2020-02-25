Rob Jenkins writes about the Mall of Georgia that we should use it or lose it ("The Mall of Georgia: Use it or lose it," C15, Feb. 23). Well, malls have been failing all over the U.S. for years, even before they built the Mall of Georgia.
The Mall of Georgia, like the older Gwinnett Place Mall, will fail, and its time is limited.
I live two and a half miles from the mall and have for the whole time it has been there. I doubt that I have been on the inside of the mall 20 times since it was built. On rare occasions, I will go to Barnes and Noble. But the disability parking by that store is pathetic, and it is easier to buy my books online.
Online will be the death of the mall. The last books I bought came from Portland, Oregon. The store there has a larger collection.
I sometimes go to stores surrounding the main building, but going inside is not on my list. In a few years, the Mall of Georgia will be like the Gwinnett Place Mall, a near empty hulk because retail, as we have known it, is going through vast changes.
Raleigh Perry, Buford
