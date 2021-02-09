As the creator of the petition in support of Gwinnett County Public Schools Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks, I can attest the petition originally was only shared on Facebook to a page supporting in-person learning for students. This page has ZERO political party affiliation.
However, the petition was mentioned in the article (“J. Alvin Wilbanks’ future as GCPS superintendent at center of debate, Feb. 7, 1A) in the following:
“The other, which can be found at bit.ly/3reIXLy and is being circulated in Republican circles, is designed to rally support for the superintendent. It had 1,724 signatures as of Saturday. It states the GCPS “has been a leader on a multitude of levels in education for the past two decades” under Wilbanks’ leadership.”
To imply this petition has solely been distributed to “Republican circles” is grossly irresponsible. As a Gwinnett native and a product of GCPS, I stand behind Mr. Wilbanks for a number of reasons, but political affiliation is not one of those.
— Charlotte Claire Maki, Gwinnett County
