LETTERS: People need to take responsibility for their own health

I think Mr. Mitchell missed some important points concerning obesity. According to Johns-Hopkins Medicine, risk factors that determine obesity are usually a combination of genes, socioeconomic factors, metabolism and lifestyle choices.
Let’s take them one at a time. There’s not much that can be done about a genetic disposition toward obesity. I’m not sure about socioeconomic factors other than to say that those on the SNAP program have ample access to healthy foods. I believe that is the intent of the program. Metabolism issues can be treated by prescription drugs or, more commonly, with over the counter treatments.
Now on to my favorite — lifestyle choices. You weren’t born obese. You became obese. You chose chips and wings over fruits and vegetables. Portion sizes no longer mattered. Every day became a holiday feast. Sitting in front of the TV was a lot more popular than a 30-minute walk outside. By and large, it was the choices that were made that caused your obesity (except for those genetically predisposed).
I don’t see where there would be any exorbitant costs associated with any of these ways of controlling your weight. The cost comes in when you start treating the results of obesity: heart disease, stroke, hypertension, diabetes, gall bladder disease, gall stones, osteoarthritis, gout and cancer.
Mr. Mitchell only named two. He never did mention the names of the FDA approved anti-obesity drugs that aren’t covered by Medicare. Also, the American Diabetes Association had Blacks at 56% more likely to be diagnosed with diabetes than whites, not 77%. The ADA and Mr. Mitchell do agree on the percentage of Hispanics that more likely to be diagnosed with diabetes than white people. I prefer to use these ADA numbers.
Mr. Mitchell did, however, include typical Democrat default narratives without any examples. He didn’t give his constituents suffering from obesity any hope except to hold out for a bureaucratic solution (isn’t that always the case?). People need to take responsibility for their own health and well-being. Start today!
— Michael Schreiner,
Lawrenceville
