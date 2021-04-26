The column by Gwinnett County Police Chief Brett West ("Gwinnett police committed to serving with integrity and courtesy," April 25, A7) was an affirmation of the Gwinnett County Police Department.
I believe our police are dedicated to the citizens of Gwinnett and serve us with professional integrity, courtesy and pride as stated in the column. I am deeply grateful for our police who keep us safe and serve our needs.
God bless them all.
Beverly Lougher, Lawrenceville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.