My name is Maria Silvia Montoya and I am a proud American Latina and board member of The Dustin Inman Society. I have recently returned to Texas from Georgia, but continue to monitor Georgia politics and immigration issues there.
D.A. King, a personal friend and founder of The Dustin Inman Society, has been committed for many years to fairness and helping people understand the truth about immigration and the law.
What makes people uncomfortable is that he correctly points out that Georgia has more illegal immigrants than Arizona; and more illegals than green card holders. I am outraged that, currently, speaking the truth and insisting that existing laws be enforced makes you a “racist” to some people.
I am also repulsed by the idea that news organizations continue to give credence to the SPLC as a reliable arbiter of extremism and “hate”. The Anti Defamation League has criticized the SPLC for faking a “hate group” crisis; and the SPLC has been reprimanded by the DOJ for “unprofessional and frivolous behavior in immigration court proceedings”.
A smear on The Dustin Inman Society is a smear on me and I take this very personally.
The Dustin Inman Society was formed to never forget Dustin Inman, a sixteen-year-old American boy killed by an illegal alien in a senseless traffic accident. Dustin’s parents, Kathy and Billy, were knocked unconscious and missed their only child’s funeral, and just recently, Billy Inman died. Kathy remains in a wheelchair. To this day Gonzalo Harrell-Gonzalez, the illegal alien who killed Dustin remains a fugitive and justice has not been served for this horrible family tragedy.
The Dustin Inman Society continues to fight for justice for victims of illegal immigration crime through legislation and the enforcement of existing laws. Like D.A. said, “nobody is anti-immigration at the Dustin Inman Society” and nobody is anti-Hispanic, including this proud Latina. I pray your coverage of this issue and the Dustin Inman Society is much more accurate and balanced in the future.