Duluth Councilman Kirkland Carden recently condemned Sheriff Butch Conway for including D.A. King, president of the Dustin Society, as a panelist in a recent meeting regarding the Gwinnett County jail’s 287(g) program (“Duluth councilman calls for condemnation of sheriff,” Aug. 4, A1.)
This federal/county joint program simply identifies the immigration status of criminals already housed in the Gwinnett jail.
Carden called King “a bigot” simply because King opposes the massive illegal immigration abuses of our country. I have met Mr. King on several occasions in the past and consider him to be knowledgeable and concerned, but certainly not a bigot.
As a former immigration inspector with the old Immigration and Naturalization Service (INS), I find King to have great knowledge about our broken immigration system so perhaps that is why those who desire open borders actually hate him.
I find it ludicrous that this article claimed the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) lists the Dustin Inman Society as an “anti-immigration hate group.” The SPLC has received a grade of “F” from Charity Watch, has been de-listed by the FBI as a reliable information source and has been widely called “essentially a fraud.”
I applaud the efforts by Sheriff Butch Conway for having a diverse panel and applaud D.A. King for his valuable advice and information. I criticize Duluth councilman Kirkland Carden for his own bigotry, and would only wish that he would stop protecting criminal illegal aliens and put the legal residents and citizens before his narrow, selfish political goals.
— Ernest Wade,
Loganville