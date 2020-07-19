Two members of the Gwinnett Place Community Improvement District Board of Directors were recently re-elected to new terms on the board.
Ackerman Retail president Leo Wiener, who is also the board’s chairman, and United Community Bank Commercial Lending Division Manager Jill Edwards were re-elected to three-year terms on July 8.
“We have appreciated having Jill and Leo on our board and are pleased to see them re-elected,” Gwinnett Place CID Executive Director Joe Allen said. “Jill has been on the board for five years and has always provided valuable input on new ideas and projects.
“Leo has been with the board since its establishment in 2005 and has been an extraordinary board chair who is always willing to represent the CID as a guest speaker for metro Atlanta events.”
In addition to being re-elected to a new term on the board, Wiener was also picked to remain its chairman while also opting to keep Kaiser Permanente in Georgia Government and Community Relations manager Trey Ragsdale as vice-chairman and Printing Trade Company owner Mark Williams as secretary-treasurer.
