The direct influence of the two major political parties on the membership of the Gwinnett County election board may soon come to an end.
The Democrat-heavy Gwinnett legislative delegation is working on a bill to change how the county's elections board members are chosen. This comes weeks after news broke that elections board chairwoman Alice O'Lenick, a Republican appointee to the board, told the Gwinnett GOP that she was "like a dog with a bone" and wants Georgia lawmakers to change election laws so her party "at least has a shot at winning."
The chairman of Gwinnett's legislative delegation, state Rep. Sam Park, D-Lawrenceville, said the plan to introduce legislation that would reconstitute the elections board is "in part, but not in whole" a response to O'Lenick's comments.
"I think Alice O'Lenick's comments, where she felt her primary duties were to the members of her political party, was shocking, at least to me as well as many of my other colleagues, and in part prompted us to figure out ways in which to explore different options in terms of ensuring that all of our public officials were again held accountable to the citizens at large," Park said.
At this point, the proposed bill to reconstitute the elections board has not yet been drafted and is still in the planning stages.
But, what looms in the background are O'Lenick's recent comments to the local GOP on election laws in Georgia.
Among the election law changes that she wants legislators to make are a ban on absentee ballot drop boxes and the rolling back of "no excuse" absentee voting, so that only people who are sick or elderly could get an absentee ballot without needing an excuse.
News of O'Lenick's comments to the Gwinnett GOP have prompted calls for her resignation from residents, elected officials and civil and voting rights organizations who label the changes she is backing as voter suppression. It also spurred the creation of the hashtag, "#AliceMustGo," on Twitter.
"Her comments (were) a reminder of how important it is to make sure that all of our public officials are accountable to the people," Park said. "Not just to people of a certain association, but to all of the people."
There is the other part of the legislators reasoning for seeking a reconstitution of the board to consider, however.
Park said the Georgia Supreme Court's Delay v. Sutton decision in 2018 is also a factor in seeking the change. In that case, the state's highest court ruled a DeKalb County ethics board was unconstitutional because it had several members who were appointed by non-government groups, and therefore not directly accountable to residents.
"Any appointment of public officials is government power and, because these public officials are executing government needs, in this country we have to ensure those individuals are held accountable to the people," Park said.
"And, so essentially the work that we are trying to do, as we're beginning this process of reconstituting the board of elections, is to ensure that our elected officials — including our public officials who are appointed, which would be all of the members of the Gwinnett Board of Registrations and Elections — are ultimately held accountable in line with the Georgia State Constitution."
Park said he is still in the process of talking to his fellow legislators in Gwinnett's House and Senate delegations to see if a majority of both would support a change.
After O'Lenick's comments were made public, nearly every Democrat in the delegation — constituting a majority of the county's delegations in both chambers — signed a letter calling on O'Lenick to resign.
"In chairing the delegation, I'm very mindful of two things," Park said. "One, I need to ensure that there is a majority, in both the House and the Senate delegations, to pass any local legislation that would be required to reconstitute the Gwinnett Board of Registrations and Elections.
"And, two, ideally (it would) be as bipartisan as possible. Of course, I think it's more of a challenge for the latter than the former, but we've been discussing, and are still kind of in the preliminary stages of crafting — or should we say reconstituting — the Gwinnett Board of Registrations and Elections."
O'Lenick told the Daily Post that she is deferring to the General Assembly on the matter of how the elections board's members are chosen.
"Legislators are the ones who make laws," she said. "Whatever is passed will be followed."
Reconstituting the elections board would mean a complete overhaul of the body. The board currently consists of two members chosen by the Gwinnett GOP chairman, two members chosen by the Gwinnett Democratic Party chairwoman and a fifth member chosen by those four members.
O'Lenick is one of the Gwinnett GOP's two appointees to the board.
It remains to be seen at this point how the elections board's membership would be selected if the bill is passed. That's because the proposed new method of selecting members is still being worked on, according to Park.
The bill may be drafted as early as next week. Park said the public will have a chance to weigh in on the matter.
"We'll have a public hearing or two at the very least to make sure that there is public input and, of course, we are as transparent (as possible) in all that we are doing," Park said.
