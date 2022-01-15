People who spoke at a public hearing on the proposed redistricting maps for Gwinnett County’s Board of Commissioners and Board of Education on Thursday night fell into three camps.
There were those who focused on the debate over whether the county commission should be expanded, those who focused on the school board maps and those who said they felt Gwinnett County Public Schools did not do enough outreach or keep a public redistricting survey open long enough over the winter holidays.
“I think the meeting went well and Gwinnett is coming together, and again, it speaks to a fair process being able to produce fair maps as well as maps that we can live with,” said state Rep. Sam Park, D-Lawrenceville, who leads the legislative delegation.
The redistricting maps for both boards have been a subject of debate for months, and the process is nearing its conclusion as state leaders have made it clear they want redistricting finished by the end of January.
Park announced a second public hearing will be held sometime next week, and legislators will be able to propose amendments to the redistricting bills at that meeting. As of Friday night, a notice on when or where that meeting will take place had not yet been released.
“Per the rules of our delegation, we have to give at least 48 hours notice and we’ll certainly want to give as much notice to the public as possible,” Park said.
The debate over redistricting in Gwinnett was highlighted in November when state Sen. Clint Dixon, R-Buford, attempted to push through legislation in the General Assembly’s to redraw the lines for both school board and the county commission without consulting either board beforehand. Those bills also would have made school board elections nonpartisan and more than doubled the number of commission districts.
An issue that came up multiple times was whether Gwinnett County Public Schools did enough outreach to the public, including for people who do not speak English, for a survey that asked community members to weigh in on two proposed redistricting maps.
“I was very impressed with the process that the (Board of Commissioners) went through in giving the community an opportunity to understand the process a little bit and to form opinion,” Terri Stalker told the lawmakers.
“On the other hand, (with) the understanding that we’re working under very compressed timelines and we’re all rushed, I was concerned very much with the Board of Education’s decision to really not educate the public. The maps were presented at the December board meeting for probably 15 minutes.”
One GCPS parent, Samia Abdulle, told legislators, “I felt I was denied my people right. I feel I was denied (as well as) my community, who do not speak the language who were not able to participate in this process because they did not understand what exactly was this survey.”
There was not as much talk about the commission district map, and what little there was dealt with the question of whether the commission should be expanded. Park said it is unlikely that expansion of the commission will have enough support among Gwinnett’s legislators at this point to proceed.
“Anyone is welcome to make a motion to increase the BOC during our next meeting, but I don’t think the numbers are going to be there,” said Park, who favors keeping the commission at its present size. “It depends on the perspective with which you look at the Board of Commissioners.
“If you’re looking at it from a representation perspective and wanting to make sure there is an equal number of Democrats or Republicans from a partisan lens, I think that may put more weight on increasing the (districts). If you’re looking at that question from the perspective of operational efficiency, and effective government, I think you simply can’t argue against keeping it at four seats.”
Several speakers did raise concerns about the second map proposal, referred to as map No. 2, that the school board sent to legislators that would have overhauled the board’s five districts in an attempt to avoid splitting as many school clusters as possible.
Park introduced legislation pushing what is known as map No. 1. That proposal made the least number of changes to existing and was one that an overwhelming number of participants in a Gwinnett County Public Schools survey said they preferred.
As for whether map No. 2 remains an option at this point, Park told the Daily Post, “not in my mind.”
“House Bill 872, for the Board of Education, contains map (No.) 1 and that is the map that is being considered by the Gwinnett State House and State Senate Delegation,” he said. “If there is no further amendment or proposals to consider, that will be the map that we proceed with ...
“I’m not going back and forth. We’re past that point.”
