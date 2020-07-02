Lee Thompson dropped a bombshell in the race for Gwinnett County commission chairman Thursday morning, announcing he was effectively withdrawing from the Democratic Party runoff and endorsing Nicole Love Hendrickson — less than 48 hours after he officially made the runoff.
Officially, Thompson said he will "suspend" his campaign, according to an announcement from the campaign, but that is language typically used in campaigns when a candidate is dropping out. The addition of an endorsement for Hendrickson, and a call for all Democrats in Gwinnett to rally behind her campaign, also makes it clear that he is out of the race.
"In a historic turnout, over fifty thousand voters, many of whom had never bothered to vote before, told me that they want someone else to be our party’s nominee," Thompson said in a statement. "I want those voices to be heard.
"Therefore, I will suspend my campaign for Gwinnett County commission chair and ask my supporters and all Democrats to support Nicole Love Hendrickson in her campaign. Rather than spend six more weeks working against each other, I want us to unite in support of Nicole’s campaign and begin working toward making her the first Democratic candidate to be elected Gwinnett County Commission Chair in over thirty-five years."
Thompson's announcement is a shocking twist in the race for county commission chairman because a recount was just concluded Tuesday to confirm that he would face Hendrickson in the Aug. 11 runoff. Lee Thompson and former state Sen. Curt Thompson had been neck-and-neck in second and third places respectively in the June 9 Democratic primary for commission chairman.
Hendrickson earned just under 50% of the votes cast in the primary and state law requires a candidate must receive at least 50% of the votes cast to avoid a runoff and advance to the general election in November.
It was not immediately clear if Lee Thompson's suspension of his campaign means Hendrickson will now be the Democratic Party's nominee in November, or if she will now have to face Curt Thompson in a runoff.
The Democratic Party's nominee will face Republican David Post in November for the open seat.
In response to Lee Thompson's endorsement, however, Hendrickson praised his years of service in a statement released by Thompson's campaign. Lee Thompson is a former state representative and currently serves as Lawrenceville's city attorney.
"Lee has served the citizens of Gwinnett with honor for decades and we all owe him our gratitude," Hendrickson said in the statement. "I'm looking forward to working with him and all the candidates in this race to win in November and move Gwinnett into a healthy and prosperous future."
