The deadline to sign up for a Shiloh High School seminar designed to educate students and aspiring college applicants how to earn a college degree without racking up crippling debt is Wednesday.
Interested participants can register at shilohsddf.eventbrite.com. The seminar will be Sept. 13 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Shiloh High School.
Securing Degrees Debt Free, LLC is s seminar led by Westlake High School graduate Victorian Lamar. The 2018 graduate of Westlake who said she accumulated more than $3 million in scholarships.
The seminar can aid students as they apply for college scholarships.
Securing Degrees Debt Free's seminar is described as a two-hour interactive seminar which covers a range of helpful topics, including developing a personal story for scholarship applications, tips for how to make your applications stand out, what you can do now to ensure you are a competitive applicant and a student panel where parents and students can ask questions about our scholarship experiences. There is also a list of more than 80 scholarships provided at the seminar.
Applicants can register for $15 online at Eventbrite and email securingdegrees@gmail.com for more information.