Gwinnett residents who want to sharpen their leadership skills can sign up for a nine-month program designed to help them.
Leadership Gwinnett announced it is taking applications for its Class of 2021. Anyone who is interested in applying for the nine-month program has until March 20 to submit their application.
Participants in the Leadership Gwinnett program learn about pressing issues in the county from officials in the areas of business, arts, government, education, health care and social services. More than 1,800 Gwinnett residents and workers have participated in the program since 1985.
“The connections from my Leadership Gwinnett class led to great career moves and civic engagement opportunities for me,” said Srinivas Jalla, a Leadership Gwinnett Foundation Board Member and Class of 2014 graduate, in a statement. “They transformed the way I feel about my community and became my constant source of trusted advisors for many aspects of my personal and professional life. Leadership Gwinnett is truly the catalyst for connecting leaders.”
The Class of 2021 will begin meeting in August, and will continue meeting until May 2021. Anyone interested in applying for a spot in the class can sign up at www.leadershipgwinnett.com/leadership-gwinnett-application/.
An information session will be held from 8:30 a.m. until 10 a.m. on Feb. 19 at 6500 Sugarloaf Parkway in Duluth.
