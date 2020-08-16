Leadership Gwinnett recently announced the appointment of two new members of its Foundation Board. Ginger Powell, director of development for the GMC Foundation at Northside Hospital joins Alisa Toney, senior director of development at Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine on the board.
“Our two newest Foundation Board members are a welcome addition,” said Lisa Zaken, Executive Director of Leadership Gwinnett. “They have both served in a variety of management roles with Leadership Gwinnett and bring a wealth of expertise to the table.
“We are excited to channel their talents and energy to continue our mission and work toward a thriving community sustained by an inclusive network of empowered leaders.”
In her role as director of development for the GMC Foundation, Powell provides leadership for an 80-plus member Board of Directors, manages philanthropic contributions and oversees the foundation’s marketing and public relations efforts.
Since graduating from Leadership Gwinnett in 2011, she has served this organization in many capacities including chair of Management Team, Steering Committee and Alumni Programs. She is an active member of the Rotary Club of Sugarloaf, where she currently serves as president-elect and chair of their largest fundraiser, the Gwinnett Duck Derby. In 2019, she was named Rotarian of the Year.
Toney has more than 20 years of professional experience in higher education as a fundraiser, administrator, and lecturer. She oversees the Annual Giving, Major Gifts, and Corporate and Foundation Relations teams. She works closely with the college’s leadership to develop strategy, leadership, and implementation of the school’s fundraising activities to enhance relationships and communication with internal and external constituencies.
Prior to joining PCOM, Alisa worked at Georgia State University, Spelman College, and Emory University. She is a 2013 graduate of Leadership Gwinnett, and she has served as a co-chair, tri-chair, steering committee chair, and management team chair before joining Leadership Gwinnett’s Board of Directors.
In 2016, Alisa received a Most Powerful and Influential Woman Award from the Pennsylvania Diversity Council.
