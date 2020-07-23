Leadership Gwinnett recently ended the year with many firsts as it shifted to meet the new reality of a COVID-19 environment.
Not only was this the first-ever drive-thru graduation in Leadership Gwinnett history, the program — whose mission is to “to educate, equip and engage diverse leaders and inspire civic involvement” — also celebrated its largest scholarship contribution ever, raising more than $15,000.
“The Class of 2020 is truly the most resilient class ever,” said Lisa Zaken, Executive Director of Leadership Gwinnett, “This is a critical time in history for leaders to be connected and to collaborate across channels. We are proud of the dedication from this class as they have navigated this pandemic. Congratulations Class of 2020!”
According to officials from the organization, the Leadership Gwinnett Scholarship fund is critical to create more balanced classes inclusive of race, gender, profession, organization type and diversity of thought. The new graduates will continue to build networks, work collaboratively, address challenges, and develop new and viable solutions for community issues.
Class of 2020 graduates and their families participated in the unique drive-thru ceremony safely from inside their vehicles, while volunteers held signs, played music and delivered graduation plaques and goodies with a contactless option. The ceremony was held at the Infinite Energy Arena parking lot following the Class of 2020’s virtual Spring Retreat.
The Leadership Class of 2020 includes:
♦ Scott Adams, P.E., Managing Engineer, Brown and Caldwell
♦ Robyn Ali, Executive Director of Marketing & Business Development, Infinite Energy Center
♦ Deven Cason, Director of Economic Development, Partnership Gwinnett
♦ Leroy Chapman, Deputy Managing Editor, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
♦ Taffeta Connery, Principal, Sugar Hill Elementary School, Gwinnett County Public Schools
♦ Lewis Cooksey, P.E., Assistant Director, Gwinnett County Department of Transportation
♦ Veronica Cope, Attorney/Owner, The Cope Law Firm, PC
♦ Phoebe Coquerel, Director of Career Experience, Gwinnett Technical College
♦ Aisha DeBerry, Director, Diversity and Community Partnerships, PCOM Georgia
♦ Diane Dierks, Executive & Clinical Director, Center for Navigating Family Change
♦ Amy Doherty, Events & Outreach Manager, City of Suwanee
♦ Matt Elder, Director of HomeFirst Gwinnett Initiative, United Way of Greater Atlanta
♦ Marlene Fosque, District 4 Commissioner, Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners
♦ Laura Gourley, CFO, Annandale at Suwanee, Inc.
♦ Alana Hardison, CFO, Still Waters International Academy
♦ Hayley Howell, Director of Government Relations, Georgia Gwinnett College
♦ Brian Johnson, City Manager, City of Peachtree Corners
♦ Kevin Johnson, Program Director, Family Medicine Residency, Gwinnett Medical Center
♦ Scott Jordan, Market President for NE Metro Atlanta, BB&T
♦ Kyung-Hwa Kim, Performance Analysis & Monitoring Manager, Atlanta Regional Commission
♦ Ben Ku, District 2 Commissioner, Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners
♦ James Ledford, Commercial Relationship Manager, United Community Bank
♦ Eric Lusher, Associate/Senior Project Manager, Pond & Company
♦ Robin Mauck, Executive Director, Obria Medical Clinics
♦ Scott Mawdesley, Director of Outreach, 12Stone Church
♦ Barry Mock, Asst. City Manager/Public Works Director, City of Lawrenceville
♦ Hope Moeck, Marketing Manager, Eastside Medical C♦ enter
♦ Mercy Montgomery, Economic Development Director, City of Sugar Hill
♦ Phillippa Moss, Director, Gainesville-Hall Community Services, City of Gainesville
♦ Babak Mostaghimi, Executive Director of Innovation & Program Improvement, Gwinnett County Public Schools
♦ Josh Osborne, Senior Vice President, Market Executive, Oconee State Bank
♦ Melissa Poole, Branch Manager, AVP, Renasant Bank
♦ Jessica Rantamaki, Business Development Specialist, Geo-♦ Hydro Engineers, Inc.
♦ Ashley Ross, Director of Talent, Wolverton & Associates, Inc., a CHA Company
♦ Kolinda Scialabba, Coordinator of Broadcast Media, Gwinnett County Public Schools
♦ Jordan Shumate, Managing Partner, Shuma Sports
♦ Darryll Stinson, Executive Pastor of Growth Ministries, Life Church International♦
♦ Gary Stout, Director for Acute♦ Care Services and Urgent Care, Kaiser Permanente of Georgia
♦ Jeff Taylor, Partner, Dead River Ranch Materials, LLC
♦ Margaret Washburn, Attorney and Managing Partner, Margaret Gettle Washburn, PC♦
♦ Brooke Waters, Program Manager, Leadership Gwinnett
♦ Garland Williams, Special Projects Coordinator, Aflac.
