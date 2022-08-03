Class of 2023

Leadership Gwinnett Class if 2023

 Photo: Leadership Gwinnett

Leadership Gwinnett recently announced the 48 leaders who will make up the Class of 2023 — the 37th class of the organization’s signature program for established community movers and shakers.

Since 1985, Leadership Gwinnett has ensured that the community’s most influential and esteemed leaders are knowledgeable about issues, well-networked, and passionate about the success of the county and the region.

