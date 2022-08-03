Leadership Gwinnett recently announced the 48 leaders who will make up the Class of 2023 — the 37th class of the organization’s signature program for established community movers and shakers.
Since 1985, Leadership Gwinnett has ensured that the community’s most influential and esteemed leaders are knowledgeable about issues, well-networked, and passionate about the success of the county and the region.
These individuals will spend nine months immersed in an active learning experience, diving into the community’s history, assets and challenges, emerging ready to create positive change alongside a network of influencers and decision-makers.
“Equipped with new knowledge, connections, and perspectives, Leadership Gwinnett graduates are prepared to take their places as effective civic leaders,” Leadership Gwinnett officials said.
The Leadership Gwinnett program will have an orientation on Aug. 9 and the program will run through May 2023.
The Class of 2023 includes:
Andrea Alabi, Chief Assistant Solicitor General, Atlanta Judicial Circuit
♦ Greg Armstrong, Assistant Director of EMBA & PMBA Academic Affairs, University of Georgia/Terry College of Business Executive & Professional MBA Programs
♦ Jason Arnold, Financial Advisor, Edward Jones
♦ Miriam Arnold-Johnson, Attorney at Law, Law Office of Miriam Arnold-Johnson
♦ Angela Banks, Deputy Director, Office of Informatics, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
♦ Jasmine Billings, Community Development Manager, City of Lawrenceville
♦ Kristin Boscan, Managing Director, Office of Workforce Development, Center for Global Health Innovation
♦ Natalie Cho, President, Nature Collection
♦ Eric Christ, Chief Product Officer, Inclusivv (Councilmember, City of Peachtree Corners)
♦ Claire Dees, Executive Director, Spectrum Autism Support Group, Inc.
♦ Bill Diehl, Associate Attorney, Thompson, O’Brien, Kappler & Nasuti, PC
♦ Kevin Dodson, Business Development Manager, Jackson EMC
♦ Christopher Dyar, Manager — Sales & Business Development, Hegwood Automation and Controls
♦ Lyndon Earley, Managing Partner, Purpose Finders
♦ Jennifer Griffin, Associate Director of Annual Gifts, Northside Hospital — GMC Foundation
♦ Talbert Hill, Founder, SolutionForce, LLC
♦ Kim Holland, Director, Early Learning and School Readiness, Gwinnett County Public Schools
♦ Joon Jeong, President / Attorney at Law, The Law Office of Joon Jeong, LLC
♦ Darcie Johnson, Director of Development, Georgia Gwinnett College
♦ Greg Johnson, Director of Development and Marketing, Good Samaritan Health Centers of Gwinnett
♦ Kevin Jones, Branch Manager / AVP, GBC
♦ Ryan Jones, Director of Community Development, Neighborhood Cooperative Ministries
♦ Victoria Jones, Councilmember, City of Lawrenceville
♦ Shelley Koch, Consultant, Koch Orthodontics
♦ Megan Lesko, Vice President of Membership Development, Gwinnett Chamber of Commerce
♦ Brenda Lopez Romero, Senior Assistant District Attorney, Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office
♦ Daryl Manns, Chief Assistant District Attorney, Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office
♦ Santiago Marquez, CEO, Latin American Association
♦ Adrienne S. McAllister, Director, Human Resources, Gwinnett County Government
♦ Sabrina McCorvey, Senior Director, Continuous Improvement, Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US, LLC
♦ Tara McDaniel, Senior Consultant, Physician Outreach Services, Piedmont Eastside Medical Center
♦ Cass Mooney, Chief of Police, City of Suwanee Police Department
♦ Ginger Ragsdale Barber, Owner, G. Ragsdale Builders, LLC
♦ Kamden Robb, Senior Manager of Sales Channels, Gas South, LLC
♦ Carlton Rouse, Attorney at Law, Rouse & Company, LLC
♦ Captain Paul Ryerson, Commanding Officer, The Salvation Army of Gwinnett
♦ Rebecca Shelton, Assistant Director, Gwinnett County Department of Water Resources
♦ Andrea Sieber, External Affairs Manager (Metro North — Gwinnett), Georgia Power
♦ Nhan-Ai Simms, Juvenile Court Judge, Gwinnett County Juvenile Court
♦ Al Taylor, Associate Superintendent for School Improvement & Operations, Gwinnett County Public Schools
♦ Marline Thomas, Office of the CIO, Chief of Staff, Orbia (Councilmember, City of Duluth)
♦ Chad Wasdin, Communications Director, GNR Public Health
♦ Keyana Washington, MD, MPH, Physician, CEO, Gwinnett Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine
♦ Jasper Watkins III, County Commissioner District 3, Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners
♦ Jen Welch, Director of Programs, Gwinnett/Walton Habitat for Humanity
♦ Julie Wickman, Assistant Dean of Experiential Education; Associate Professor of Pharmacy Practice, PCOM School of Pharmacy
♦ Pam Williams, Cluster Superintendent, Gwinnett County Public Schools
♦ Matthew Yarbrough, District Director of Outreach, Office of US Congresswoman Carolyn Bourdeaux
