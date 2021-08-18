Leadership Gwinnett recently announced the selection of the 36th annual class — the Leadership Gwinnett Class of 2022.
Forty-two applicants were chosen through a competitive application process to represent Gwinnett’s public, private, nonprofit, business, health, education, legal, and government entities, Leadership Gwinnett officials said.
The nine-month Leadership Gwinnett program provides "a forum for candid discussions, a safe environment for differing perspectives, and the opportunity to explore complex issues and solutions."
Beginning with orientation in September, these individuals will dive deep into the many facets of Gwinnett County, increase their circle of influence, build powerful relationships with leaders who are active connectors in Gwinnett, and ultimately drive civic engagement for the betterment of Gwinnett County.
“I am looking forward to this fantastic new class,” said Brooke Waters, Senior Director, Programs, Leadership Gwinnett. “Their program year was postponed because of the pandemic so they are eager to start their journey. We strive to educate each cohort about community issues, connect them with local movers and shakers, and prepare them for meaningful impact on Gwinnett’s success.”
If you know someone who would be a good fit for Leadership Gwinnett, you can nominate them or yourself for the class of 2023. Applications open in January 2022.
