In a sign that there are some things that even the COVID-19 novel coronavirus can't change, Leadership Gwinnett recently announced its 36th class.
The Class of 2021 includes 42 members of the Gwinnett County community, including people from the public, private, nonprofit, business, health, education, legal and government sectors, according to an announcement form Leadership Gwinnett.
The class will spend nine months having candid discussions where participants will be able to offer differing perspectives as well as explore complex issues facing the county and ways to potentially solve those them.
“I am super excited about welcoming this new class," Leadership Gwinnett Executive Director Lisa Zaken said. "Year after year, we strive to ensure each new cohort is knowledgeable about community issues, well networked and passionate about the success our region.”
The Leadership Gwinnett Class of 2021 will begin a deep dive into the various facets of the county next month. Over the course of their work, members of the class will build relationships with other leaders in the county, increase their own circles of influence and work to improve the county through civic and social change, according to Leadership Gwinnett officials.
The Class of 2021 includes:
Buffy Alexzulian, assistant finance director, Gwinnett County government
Katie Armstrong, judge, Gwinnett County Recorders Court
Margie Asef, director of community relations, Greater Atlanta Christian School
Phil Bonelli, senior vice president of commercial banking, Regions Bank
Brandon Branham, assistant city manager, city of Peachtree Corners
Lisamarie Bristol, assistant district attorney, Gwinnett County District Attorney's Office
Buzz Brockway, vice-president for public policy, Georgia Center for Opportunity
Markell Bryant, financial advisor, Edward Jones
Aysha Cooper, center owner, McKinley Community Care Center
Crystal Cooper, principal, Sycamore Elementary School
Allona Cross, executive director, The Georgia Commission on Equal Opportunity-Office of the Governor
Mike Daniels, executive pastor, Cross Pointe Church
Michael Davis, associate executive director, GUIDE Inc.
Robert Downs, superintendent of schools, Buford City Schools
Leigh Gant, business development officer, Georgia United Credit Union
Tiana Garner, chief deputy clerk, Gwinnett Judicial Circuit, Gwinnett County government
Margie Gill, executive director, Tabitha's House Inc.
Ken Halley, managing director, True North Holdings
Brandon Hartley, regional director of external affairs, AT&T
Frank Hartley, partner, Thompson, Sweeny, Kinsinger & Pereira
Justin Honaman, vice-president of strategic sourcing and procurement, Georgia Pacific
Rodriguez Johnson, principal, North Metro Academy of Performing Arts
Lindsey Jorstad, community services deputy department director, Gwinnett County government
Jill Kersh, certified professional life and career coach, Thrive Unlimited LLC
John Khan, facilities director, PCOM Georgia
Christa Kirk, owner/attorney, The Kirk Law Firm P.C.
Mona Lippitt, administrator, Northside Joan Glancy Campus/Northside Gwinnett Hospital
Holly Lisle, director of alumni engagement, Georgia Gwinnett College
Ryan McShane, AVP-Commercial Banking Group, Renasant Bank
Melissa Miller, human resources business partner, Heraeus
J.W. Mozley, principal, Coleman Middle School
Farooq Mughal, managing director, MS Global Partners LLC
Sarah Park, confidential executive assistant, Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners
Anna Pearce, attorney, Law Office of Anna W. Pearce
Larry Pettiford, president, First Sight, Inc. (Councilmember, City of Suwanee)
Cole Porter, vice-president, Porter Steel
Jared Roe, vice-president of behavioral health services, Eastside Medical Center
AnneMarie Scully, partner, Rhodes, Young, Black and Duncan
Jaletta Smith, associate, Andersen Tate & Carr
Trent Spake, risk advisor/insurance counselor, Chastain & Associates
Brandon Thomas, vice-president for customer experience, Russell Landscape Group
Lindsay Woon Ferreira, managing director, Mosaic Georgia
Leadership Gwinnett said it will begin accepting applications for its Class of 2022 in January and encouraged members of the community who know someone who they feel would be a good fit for the program to nominate them. They can also nominate themselves.
There will be two Glance Gwinnett sessions, each lasting two and a half days, held this fall. The Glance Gwinnett dates are September 23-25 and November 4-6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.