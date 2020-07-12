Leadership Gwinnett

Leadership Gwinnett

In a sign that there are some things that even the COVID-19 novel coronavirus can't change, Leadership Gwinnett recently announced its 36th class.

The Class of 2021 includes 42 members of the Gwinnett County community, including people from the public, private, nonprofit, business, health, education, legal and government sectors, according to an announcement form Leadership Gwinnett.

The class will spend nine months having candid discussions where participants will be able to offer differing perspectives as well as explore complex issues facing the county and ways to potentially solve those them.

“I am super excited about welcoming this new class," Leadership Gwinnett Executive Director Lisa Zaken said. "Year after year, we strive to ensure each new cohort is knowledgeable about community issues, well networked and passionate about the success our region.”

The Leadership Gwinnett Class of 2021 will begin a deep dive into the various facets of the county next month. Over the course of their work, members of the class will build relationships with other leaders in the county, increase their own circles of influence and work to improve the county through civic and social change, according to Leadership Gwinnett officials.

The Class of 2021 includes:

Buffy Alexzulian, assistant finance director, Gwinnett County government

Katie Armstrong, judge, Gwinnett County Recorders Court

Margie Asef, director of community relations, Greater Atlanta Christian School

Phil Bonelli, senior vice president of commercial banking, Regions Bank

Brandon Branham, assistant city manager, city of Peachtree Corners

Lisamarie Bristol, assistant district attorney, Gwinnett County District Attorney's Office

Buzz Brockway, vice-president for public policy, Georgia Center for Opportunity

Markell Bryant, financial advisor, Edward Jones

Aysha Cooper, center owner, McKinley Community Care Center

Crystal Cooper, principal, Sycamore Elementary School

Allona Cross, executive director, The Georgia Commission on Equal Opportunity-Office of the Governor

Mike Daniels, executive pastor, Cross Pointe Church

Michael Davis, associate executive director, GUIDE Inc.

Robert Downs, superintendent of schools, Buford City Schools

Leigh Gant, business development officer, Georgia United Credit Union

Tiana Garner, chief deputy clerk, Gwinnett Judicial Circuit, Gwinnett County government

Margie Gill, executive director, Tabitha's House Inc.

Ken Halley, managing director, True North Holdings

Brandon Hartley, regional director of external affairs, AT&T

Frank Hartley, partner, Thompson, Sweeny, Kinsinger & Pereira

Justin Honaman, vice-president of strategic sourcing and procurement, Georgia Pacific

Rodriguez Johnson, principal, North Metro Academy of Performing Arts

Lindsey Jorstad, community services deputy department director, Gwinnett County government

Jill Kersh, certified professional life and career coach, Thrive Unlimited LLC

John Khan, facilities director, PCOM Georgia

Christa Kirk, owner/attorney, The Kirk Law Firm P.C.

Mona Lippitt, administrator, Northside Joan Glancy Campus/Northside Gwinnett Hospital

Holly Lisle, director of alumni engagement, Georgia Gwinnett College

Ryan McShane, AVP-Commercial Banking Group, Renasant Bank

Melissa Miller, human resources business partner, Heraeus

J.W. Mozley, principal, Coleman Middle School

Farooq Mughal, managing director, MS Global Partners LLC

Sarah Park, confidential executive assistant, Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners

Anna Pearce, attorney, Law Office of Anna W. Pearce

Larry Pettiford, president, First Sight, Inc. (Councilmember, City of Suwanee)

Cole Porter, vice-president, Porter Steel

Jared Roe, vice-president of behavioral health services, Eastside Medical Center

AnneMarie Scully, partner, Rhodes, Young, Black and Duncan

Jaletta Smith, associate, Andersen Tate & Carr

Trent Spake, risk advisor/insurance counselor, Chastain & Associates

Brandon Thomas, vice-president for customer experience, Russell Landscape Group

Lindsay Woon Ferreira, managing director, Mosaic Georgia

Leadership Gwinnett said it will begin accepting applications for its Class of 2022 in January and encouraged members of the community who know someone who they feel would be a good fit for the program to nominate them. They can also nominate themselves.

There will be two Glance Gwinnett sessions, each lasting two and a half days, held this fall. The Glance Gwinnett dates are September 23-25 and November 4-6.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Tags

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.