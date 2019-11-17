Volunteers with Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints recently donated more than 40,000 pounds of food to four Gwinnett County co-ops.
Beneficiaries included co-ops in Lawrenceville, Norcross, North Gwinnett and Duluth.
The food was provided by the Atlanta Bishop’s Storehouse in Tucker, which is part of Latter-Day Saints Charities, the LDS church’s welfare system. The Atlanta-area facility stocks food and other necessities for those in need.
It also serves as a distribution center for the Southeast region, supplying sister storehouses in Alabama, Louisiana, Florida, and other states.
Much of the food comes from church-owned farms in Florida, Utah and California. Other items are purchased using funds from members’ donations
More than 30 local church members spent several hours loading trucks and trailers with over 25 pallets worth of food.
“I was overwhelmed by the generosity of all of [the LDS Church] leaders and volunteers,” Tom Balog of Lawrenceville Co-op said. “The much-needed food will go to help so many in need in our community. It truly takes a community coming together to really make a difference! I look forward to future collaborations.”