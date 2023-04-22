The company that provides medical services for the Gwinnett County Jail is facing a malpractice lawsuit which claims its staff failed to adequately treat an inmate's gastrointestinal hemorrhage, and that the man died as a result.

The family of Deion Strayhon, who was 26 when he died two years ago, recently filed a malpractice lawsuit against NaphCare Inc. and members of its staff who work at the jail. Strayhon died in the jail's medical unit on April 16, 2021. The lawsuit contends staff repeatedly continued a treatment that showed no signs of improvement for weeks as Strayhon told them again and again that he was experiencing pain in his gastrointestinal tract, had been unable to go to the bathroom on his own and was unable to hold down food.

Tags

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.