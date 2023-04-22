The company that provides medical services for the Gwinnett County Jail is facing a malpractice lawsuit which claims its staff failed to adequately treat an inmate's gastrointestinal hemorrhage, and that the man died as a result.
The family of Deion Strayhon, who was 26 when he died two years ago, recently filed a malpractice lawsuit against NaphCare Inc. and members of its staff who work at the jail. Strayhon died in the jail's medical unit on April 16, 2021. The lawsuit contends staff repeatedly continued a treatment that showed no signs of improvement for weeks as Strayhon told them again and again that he was experiencing pain in his gastrointestinal tract, had been unable to go to the bathroom on his own and was unable to hold down food.
After his death, the Gwinnett Medical Examiner's Office performed an autopsy and determined Strayhon had an ulcer in his small intestine which had eroded and caused bleeding in the gastrointestinal tract.
"All the defendants ... owed a duty to provide that degree of care provided by physicians and healthcare providers generally under the same or similar circumstances as those presented to them by Deion Strayhon," attorneys for the family wrote in the lawsuit.
"All of the Defendants breached that duty individually and, by and through Naphcare Inc and Corporations 1-3 by failing to provide adequate and timely care to Mr. Strayhon over the course of 24 days that he had ongoing complaints of significant GI/abdominal pain, N/V, constipation, weight loss or chest pain."
Strayhon's family is seeking a jury trial and a judgement to have NaphCare pay damages as well as at least $10,000 to cover economic loss and burial and funeral costs.
The lawsuit states Strayhon was repeatedly given Acetaminophen 325, which is available under several brand names including Tylenol, when he was taken to the jail's medical unit. He was also prescribed Zofran at times.
On at least one occasion, the medical staff is accused of allegedly sending Strayhon back to his cell without performing a followup after administering medicine.
At one point, on April 11, 2021, he had to be taken back to the jail's medical unit hours after he was released from it because he was experiencing chest pains.
An EKG showed an abnormal result as well as a moderate right precordial repolarization disturbance. Aspirin was prescribed, but the lawsuit said it was not administered.
When he was brought to the medical unit on April 15, 2021, a note was left with a doctor to come see Strayhon, but the lawsuits the doctor never came.
On the morning of April 16, 2021, a deputy found Strayhon laying in a pool of blood on the floor of his cell. He had fallen from the top bunk and was "diaphoretic and pale with agonal breathing," according to the lawsuit.
Less than an hour later, Strayhon was pronounced dead.
NaphCare did not respond to a request for comment on Friday. The Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office, which is not listed as a defendant in the lawsuit, has reportedly replaced NaphCare as the jail's medical provider.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
