Lawrenceville drivers could soon find themselves on camera in school zones.
The City Council will hear a proposal to install speed cameras in five school zones, two of which are on different roads but are for the same elementary school, located within the city limits at its Dec. 9 work session. As part of the proposal consideration, residents are being asked to weigh in on the idea by offering feedback.
“Our research has shown positive results and reception in other communities across the state, as much as a 75% overall reduction of speeding in school zones,” City Manager Chuck Warbington said. “Utilizing speed cameras also allows police officers to be more productive in other areas of the city, while still enforcing the law for the safety of our children and educators.”
Residents who want to weigh in on the speed cameras are being asked to contact Mayor David Still as well as members of the City Council before the work session to offer their input on the proposal.
Lawrenceville would not be the first Gwinnett city to make such a move. City officials said the cameras are similar to programs that have already been put in place in Norcross, Duluth, Snellville and Lilburn.
Lawrenceville would also install new signs, as well as flashing digital speed signs to let drivers know they approaching school zones, and to advise them of what the speed limits are in those zones.
"Individuals will only be citied who are traveling in excess of 10 mph over the speed limit," city officials said in an announcement. "Violations are civil fines and do not add points to the license. Unpaid violations are handled through the Department of Revenue by prohibiting the renewal of a car tag or sale of the vehicle, rather than a bench warrant.
"The system would only operate during school sessions, not on the weekends or during the summer break or holidays."
The city cited National Highway Safety Administration, Governor's Highway Safety Association and Lawrenceville Police Department studies as part of the rationale for considering installing the speed camera. City officials said the NHSA and Governor's Highway Safety Association studies showed the cameras help reduce the number of crashes, injuries and fatalities that occur in school zones.
Officials also said the Lawrenceville Police Department's speed study, which was conducted in August, determined the worst area for speeding around schools is around Central Gwinnett High School, but that speeding was a problem in all of the school zones located within the city limits.
The police department's study showed the following stats for each school zone:
• Lawrenceville Elementary on Gwinnett Drive: 74% of all morning drivers and 89% of all afternoon drivers were driving at least 10 mph over the speed limit
• Benefield Elementary on Old Norcross Road: 21% of all morning drivers and 82% of all afternoon drivers were driving at least 10 mph over the speed limit
• Benefield Elementary on Riverside Drive: 46% of all morning drivers and 64% of all afternoon drivers were driving at least 10 mph over the speed limit
• Winn Holt Elementary on Old Snellville Highway: 54% of all morning drivers and 58% of all afternoon drivers were driving at least 10 mph over the speed limit
• Central Gwinnett High School on West Crogan Street: 95% of all morning drivers and 95% of all afternoon drivers were driving at least 10 mph over the speed limit
